Celerant's 21St Annual Client Conference Delivers Innovations And Announcements

ISELIN, N.J., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerant Technology , an industry leader in retail software, eCommerce, and digital marketing solutions, successfully concluded its 21st Annual Client Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. The multi-day event brought together retailers, technology partners, and Celerant team members worldwide. The conference unveiled platform innovations to reshape how retailers interact with their Stratus Enterprise system. Clients, partners, and distributors emphasized the value of learning how to apply Celerant's technology to optimize business operations and better serve the end-user customers.

"This year is especially pivotal for our company," said Michele Salerno, CGO of Celerant. "Our Client Conference is the perfect time to give sneak peeks into all we know we have brewing behind the scenes. From a complete point of sale redesign, a new standalone mobile point of sale app, and talk-to-SQL chatbots, we have exciting new initiatives coming for our retailers."

Unveiling Platform Software Enhancements

Conference attendees were among the first to experience Celerant's comprehensive technology roadmap, including:

: A modern, intuitive workflow representing the first step toward a broader system-wide UI/UX modernization planned for the platform.: An innovative feature in development that will allow retailers to query their databases using natural language, making data insights more accessible than ever.: Downloadable from the App Store and Google Play, retailers can process sales easily from anywhere, with a new offline mode point of sale app.

Strategic Partnerships Drive Retailer Success

The conference showcased Celerant's robust partner ecosystem, with key technology partners presenting strategies to drive revenue, improve compliance, and enhance the retail experience. Partners in attendance included AudioEye , Avalara , OtterText , ANT USA , Credova , and leading industry payment processors Fortis, Shift4, Worldpay, and AltruPay.

Retailer Feedback from the Event:

"All the information that we've gotten in the past two days has been outstanding," said Jim Moore, Sunset Shoes. "I really appreciate getting that info from people we've been dealing with for years and getting to meet those people face to face."

"We came back this year because last year it was so valuable," said Tiffany Woody, French's Shoes. "And we've even created a report already that we've been able to send back to our team. They're already utilizing the new report, too!"

"We actually attended the very first conference 21 years ago," said Cecilia Carter, Farmers Home Furniture. "So we've been coming almost every year since then. The conference is always a great experience. We get to talk to other vendors, and so we always learn a lot while we're here."

The successful conference comes as Celerant builds on significant company milestones, including celebrating its 25th anniversary and announcing its recent acquisition and expansion into the UK market. These achievements underscore the company's commitment to strengthening its ability to serve retailers and drive innovation for the future.

For more information about Celerant's retail solutions and details about the 21st Annual Client Conference, watch the recap video .

About Celerant Technology

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. For retailers looking for ongoing educational content to help expand your business through technology, subscribe to Celerant's Retail Roundup blog: .

SOURCE Celerant Technology

