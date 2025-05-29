403
Russia holds Islamic diplomatic forum
(MENAFN) The city of Kazan in Russia recently hosted the 9th Forum of Young Diplomats of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), coinciding with the 16th Russia–Islamic World: KazanForum, a major event aimed at boosting economic cooperation between Russia and the Islamic world.
The forum gathered 50 participants from around 20 countries, including Bahrain, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Turkey, UAE, Cameroon, and Turkmenistan. Held in Kazan—the capital of the predominantly Muslim Tatarstan Republic—the annual event provides a platform for emerging diplomats to network, share ideas, and enhance collaboration between Russia and OIC member states.
This year’s theme, “Victory Diplomacy,” commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in his opening remarks, emphasized Russia’s deep-rooted connections with the Islamic world and described the country as a “civilization-state,” highlighting its unique cultural and historical identity distinct from the West.
Discussions at the forum covered topics such as global security, humanitarian aid, and the evolving nature of diplomacy, with a special session on the impact of new technologies and media on international relations hosted by the Russian video platform RuTube.
In addition to diplomatic talks, participants from Russia, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Oman, Morocco, and other nations took part in a friendly football match against former professional players, featuring stars like Aleksandr Mostovoy and Ruslan Nigmatullin.
The International Association of Young Diplomats also admitted new members during the event. Since its inception in 2016, the forum has brought together approximately 300 young diplomats from over 45 OIC countries.
