Avalue to Showcase Unified Pro AV and Edge AI Solutions at 2025 InfoComm

The compact system, EPC-RPU, gain the edge in retail applications by triple display and small size.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479), a global leader in industrial computing solutions, will present its latest Pro AV and edge AI innovations at 2025 InfoComm, booth 7366. Addressing key industry challenges-such as fragmented AV infrastructure, high maintenance costs, and latency in AI deployment-Avalue USA introduces a cohesive portfolio designed for seamless integration and operational efficiency.The showcased lineup includes ultra-high brightness signs, 4K/8K Arm-based signage players, smart panel PCs for space optimization, multi-display embedded systems, and edge AI platforms powered by NVIDIA Jetson OrinTM. These solutions empower integrators to deliver scalable, responsive, and cost-effective AV deployments across retail, corporate, hospitality, and healthcare sectors.Highlight Solutions:Multi-Display Embedded SystemsDrive up to four synchronized displays from one unit. Streamline AV setups in video walls, menu boards, and concierge stations with industrial-grade reliability. The new compact computing system, the EPC-RPU, empowers zero-hassle displays with one USB-C port, which supports DP 1.4 pushes razor-sharp 4K/8K video while USB 3.2 Gen 1 moves analytics data and 15 W PD powers media players or sensors-all through a single, reversible cable. The result? Faster installs, cleaner installs, and lower lifetime costs for retail, transit, and outdoor signage networks.High-Brightness LCD SignOur new product, the LCD sign, UBS-5540HD, offers up to 4,000 nits for clear visuals in sunlight-exposed areas. Integrated CPUs remove the need for external players, ensuring 24/7 silent operation-ideal for storefronts and semi-outdoor kiosks. Retailers can showcase promotions with vibrant clarity, while hospitality operators enhance guest experiences with clear digital menus, directories, and instructions. Easy deployment and centralized content control make these displays a low-maintenance, high-visibility solution.ARM-Based Digital Signage PlayersCompact, fanless systems offering silent, reliable 4K/8K playback. Wireless updates and real-time content control make them perfect for dynamic retail and hospitality environments.Smart Panel PCsTouch-enabled, sleek panels for room booking, wayfinding, and occupancy display. Seamlessly integrate into AV networks to enhance workspace management and user experience.Edge AI SystemsBring real-time AI capabilities to AV environments. With Jetson OrinTM, enable on-device analytics, facial recognition, and audience engagement for smarter, personalized content.Industrial MotherboardsFor ODM partners, Avalue offers robust server-grade and compact boards to support custom Pro AV builds. Long lifecycle and versatile form factors meet various deployment needs. As AI and AV technologies converge, Avalue's solutions empower customers to unlock smarter, more immersive communication while ensuring operational efficiency.Join Us at 2025 InfoCommExperience how Avalue's integrated solutions are redefining AV deployment and edge intelligence. Visit booth 7366 to explore how we can help you streamline operations, elevate customer engagement, and deploy smarter AV systems tailored to your needs.2025 InfoComm Event Information:Date: June 11-13Location: Orange County Convention Center West Building | Orlando, FloridaBooth No.:7366We warmly invite you to visit the Avalue USA booth and explore the future of Pro AV solutions together!

