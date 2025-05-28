MI Concept + Design Expands Global Footprint With New Creative Hubs In Singapore And India To Drive Regional Growth In Themed Entertainment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto-based corporate office strengthens local support with satellite offices and leadership appointments to meet rising demand for international guest experiences

TORONTO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MI Concept + Design Inc. (“ MIC ” or the“ Company ”), a global provider of award-winning innovative and creative themed entertainment solutions and guest experiences, is pleased to announce the expansion of its service offerings with the recent opening of creative hubs in Singapore and Mumbai, India. The move will anchor its commercial growth and provide support to local clients in growing and high-demand markets.

MIC's Canadian head office launched in 2015 in Toronto, Ontario and today continues to lead all design, production, commercial operations, and business development activities. The Company's first satellite hub launched in 2023 in Orlando, Florida to support its US-based clients.

“Over the past few years, we've seen a steady rise in our international projects as we fulfill a long-standing mission to design memorable guest experiences for our clients - integrating innovative design concepts rooted in cultural authenticity,” said Walt Kuniec, CEO.“With our Canadian headquarters and creative outposts in Singapore, Mumbai, and Orlando, we are positioning ourselves closer to our clients and their audiences. This brings greater agility in delivering tailored services with a globally informed perspective.”

The Company also announced it is strengthening its leadership team with the appointments of Tom Mackintosh, Senior Art Director & Business Strategist - Asia Pacific, based in Singapore; and Suraj Kadam, Architecture Lead & Business Strategist - India, based in Mumbai.

Meeta Ingram, President commented:“Tom and Suraj are inspiring, talented leaders with worldwide experience that will provide our clients with direct access to our creative talent pool that keeps us at the forefront of the themed leisure and entertainment industry. Positioning them in these breakout markets is a strategic move and we're thrilled they're representing the MIC team on the world stage.”

Singapore and India's Market Growth

Tom and Suraj will oversee staffing their respective local offices and all business initiatives in their regions of Asia Pacific and India. Both were recently based at MIC's Canadian head office in Toronto, Ontario where over the past few years, they each led various creative and architectural projects including the ongoing concept design and guest journeys of some of the most highly anticipated projects including Six Flags Qiddiya City theme park, slated to open in Saudi Arabia in latter 2025.

The move aligns with a recent article in Travel and Tour World citing a report by Allied Market Research noting the leisure travel market valued at $1.2 trillion in 2023 - is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% from 2024 to 2033. Asia-Pacific will lead the leisure travel market growth with an expected 24.1% CAGR throughout the same period.

A recent EY report on India's media and entertainment market notes the sector is projected to reach over $100 billion by 2030 as Indian movie houses and gaming industry continue to establish India as a global hub for cutting-edge creativity and technological innovation.

About MI Concept + Design Inc.

Founded in 2015 by a group of award-winning architects and creative professionals, MI Concept + Design is a privately owned design firm that houses a family of multi-disciplined experts with hundreds of years of collective design experience. The team is dedicated to creating and developing innovative solutions in the themed entertainment industry that includes theme parks, water parks, and immersive guest experiences. From their Canadian headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, and creative hubs in Orlando, Florida; Singapore; and Mumbai, India – the team works with the most recognized organizations worldwide, transforming imaginative ideas into exciting, buildable solutions. Their portfolio boasts over hundreds of global projects spanning concept design to multimedia content creation.

