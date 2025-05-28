Alghanim Industries Brings Starlink's Groundbreaking Satellite Internet To Global Markets



What happens when one of the Middle East's most dynamic companies joins forces with a global space-tech pioneer? The future gets a fast-forward. Bringing Space-Age Connectivity to Earth: Seamless streaming, video calls, remote work, education, and other innovations are now possible - anywhere on Earth

Alghanim Industries (Kutayba Alghanim Group), one of the largest privately-owned companies in the MENA region, has inked a landmark agreement with SpaceX's Starlink, the world's most advanced satellite internet provider.

Through this game-changing agreement, Alghanim Industries becomes an official global channel for Starlink's advanced low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation - the most sophisticated internet system ever deployed. This technology aims to shatter connectivity barriers, delivering high-speed, low-latency internet anywhere, to even the world's most isolated communities - whether you're in a bustling city, a desert camp, or sailing through open waters.

To drive this innovation, Alghanim Industries is unveiling Sama X, a bold new tech venture and authorized Starlink global reseller that brings Starlink technology to life for millions of potential users across the Middle East, North Africa, India, Turkey, Pakistan, and beyond.

“Our agreement with Starlink marks more than a milestone for connectivity-it's a leap toward a borderless digital future where education, innovation, and opportunity know no limits. We are committed to providing internet from space to unlock opportunities on Earth,” said Kutayba Y. Alghanim, Executive Chairman of Alghanim Industries.

A Quantum Leap in Global Connectivity:

Starlink isn't your typical internet provider. It's a space-powered constellation of over 7,000 low-Earth orbit satellites (LEO), delivering blazing-fast internet to over 5 million users in 118+ countries. Since 2020, SpaceX has launched more LEO satellites than all other providers combined, building an unparalleled infrastructure that delivers fiber-like speeds without the constraints of traditional ground-based networks.

Unlike traditional satellite systems orbiting thousands of kilometers above Earth, Starlink's LEO network operates much closer to the surface-dramatically reducing latency and delivering real-time internet experiences: crystal-clear video calls, immersive online gaming, uninterrupted streaming, and mission-critical business communications, all possible from anywhere.

A Universe of Possibilities:



Healthcare: Powering telemedicine for rural clinics

Manufacturing: Enabling real-time data and diagnostics across global supply chains

Telecommunications: Cost-effectively extend their networks into underserved areas, using satellite connectivity as a high-reliability backhaul

Education & Employment: Allowing students and professionals in remote areas to engage in a digital economy Maritime: Delivering high-speed, low-latency internet to vessels worldwide, revolutionizing navigation, operations, and crew welfare at sea

Starlink's technology is already transforming industries:

Introducing Sama X: A Bridge to the Future

Born from Alghanim's legacy of innovation, Sama X is designed to be the region's trusted partner in next-generation connectivity. As a Starlink reseller, Sama X combines cutting-edge space technology with local market expertise, delivering not just the technology but a turnkey digital transformation solution-from customer onboarding, installation, and activation to implementation and local support.

“With Sama X, we're not just connecting people-we're enabling a digitally prosperous future. We're building bridges to education, remote jobs, global markets, and innovation ecosystems,” said Mahmoud Samara, CEO of Alghanim Industries.“From remote learning and telemedicine to remote work and cloud-based businesses, we're helping create a more connected, inclusive, and empowered world-starting now.”

A New Era from MENA to South Asia:

The vision is already taking root. Starlink services have received regulatory approvals in Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Yemen, while Saudi Arabia has authorized Starlink for use in the aviation and maritime sectors-ushering in a new age of mobility and smart infrastructure.

About Alghanim Industries:

Alghanim Industries is one of the largest privately-owned companies in the region, with a legacy spanning well over a century. Employing more than 15,000 people across the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia, the company operates in key sectors including automotive, retail, services, industrial, and food & beverages. Driven by a customer-centric approach backed by world-class systems and practices, Alghanim Industries continues to deliver exceptional value, foster sustainable growth, and set benchmarks for excellence in every market it serves.

About Starlink:

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system. L