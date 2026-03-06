Ukraine's General Staff Confirms Damage To Two Russian Ships In Novorossiysk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The General Staff received the confirmation following an additional analysis of the results of the strike on the enemy base.

Photos show damage to Russian ship Ivan Khurs after 2024 Ukrainian strike

The extent of the damage to the frigates is still being clarified, while analysts are also reviewing data on possible damage to other vessels belonging to the aggressor state.