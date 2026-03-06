Ukraine's General Staff Confirms Damage To Two Russian Ships In Novorossiysk
The General Staff received the confirmation following an additional analysis of the results of the strike on the enemy base.Read also: Photos show damage to Russian ship Ivan Khurs after 2024 Ukrainian strike
The extent of the damage to the frigates is still being clarified, while analysts are also reviewing data on possible damage to other vessels belonging to the aggressor state.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment