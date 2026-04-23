Global Shipping Order May Never Recover From Hormuz

MENAFN - Asia Times) With the United States and Iran escalating confrontations along the Strait of Hormuz - including the seizure of ships - the waterway has become“pivotal to negotiations” between the two countries.

Washington escalated to direct interdiction of Iranian-linked shipping near the strait on April 19, with US forces boarding and seizing an Iran-bound container ship, as part of the blockade imposed by it. Meanwhile, on April 22, Iranian forces seized two ships, casting doubt on Trump's earlier declaration that the strait is“open for business.”

Weeks of joint US-Israeli strikes, backed by Gulf partners, have failed to decisively degrade Iranian military capabilities or critically destabilize its government, while Iran has also been unable to force an American retreat.

The crisis has caused traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to plummet. The waterway is one of the most“critical oil transit chokepoints,” with roughly 25% of the world's seaborne oil and about 20 percent of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) passing through it.

Even for crews willing to transit the narrow strait, soaring insurance costs have also held back trade. Despite Washington establishing a US$40 billion maritime insurance fund to encourage and secure maritime trade, contradictory signals from the US and Iranian sides, including inconsistencies from their official channels, have added to the uncertainty, preventing traffic from recovering. Commodity prices and financial markets initially reacted sharply, but have become less sensitive to sensationalist political rhetoric.

The crisis has been compared to attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz in the 1980s during the Iran–Iraq war. The US Navy escorted tankers through the strait and allowed foreign vessels to reflag as American, retaliating when its forces were targeted, and pushing both Baghdad and Tehran to scale back attacks. The affair effectively cemented Washington's role as the global guarantor of maritime trade, an assumption now being tested once again by renewed US intervention.

While Washington continues to seek to keep the strait open, there appears to be a growing willingness to tolerate disruption, consistent with the Trump administration's“America First” orientation, especially with US energy imports having diversified away from the Middle Eastern dependence, which is complemented by increasing domestic production. With Iran suffering from a blockade, the disruption to traditional resource flows and elevated oil prices has also benefited US producers and exporters.

Forcing the strait open is also not straightforward, with US Naval Forces now exposed to Iran's arsenal of low-cost drones and ballistic missiles. Securing it by force risks human and material losses high enough to make a standoff approach more attractive. It would be far more beneficial to hold naval ships at a distance while managing economic pressure to sustain traffic through the strait.

While Operation Epic Fury, which aimed to dismantle Iran's security infrastructure, marks a show of strength for US forces, its constraints show a new operating reality in the age of mass drones and ballistic missiles rather than a return to uncontested military control.

What the ongoing crisis in the Strait of Hormuz also reveals is how ambiguous and unevenly enforced maritime law remains, a reality long masked by US hegemony. Neither Iran nor the U.S. has ratified the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and few international bodies or countries are able to provide neutral mediation.

Both operate on competing national interpretations of legal rights and obligations in the strait that have compounded obstacles to wider negotiations.