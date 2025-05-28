Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
LASER RESEARCH OPTICS INTRODUCES DEBRIS SHIELDS MADE FROM SAPPHIRE FOR LONGER LASER SERVICE

LASER RESEARCH OPTICS INTRODUCES DEBRIS SHIELDS MADE FROM SAPPHIRE FOR LONGER LASER SERVICE


2025-05-28 10:01:34
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Reducing the number of required lens changes, Laser Research Sapphire Debris Shields have lower bulk absorption with about 30X higher thermal conductivity. Available in 0.5" and 2.0" sizes, these laser debris shields feature Mohs 9 hardness which is second only to diamond and have a 10-5 scratch-dig finish and 1/4 wave transmitted wavefront.

Laser Research Sapphire Debris Shields are priced according to size and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Laser Research Optics
A Division of Meller Optics, Inc.
Scott Rouillard, Sales Manager
120 Corliss St. Providence, RI 02904
(888) 239-5545 FAX (401) 331-4004
e-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Laser Research Optics

MENAFN28052025003732001241ID1109606208

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search