LASER RESEARCH OPTICS INTRODUCES DEBRIS SHIELDS MADE FROM SAPPHIRE FOR LONGER LASER SERVICE
Reducing the number of required lens changes, Laser Research Sapphire Debris Shields have lower bulk absorption with about 30X higher thermal conductivity. Available in 0.5" and 2.0" sizes, these laser debris shields feature Mohs 9 hardness which is second only to diamond and have a 10-5 scratch-dig finish and 1/4 wave transmitted wavefront.
Laser Research Sapphire Debris Shields are priced according to size and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.
