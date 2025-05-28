403
Kenya Moves to Cut Hydropower Dependence
(MENAFN) Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen), the government-owned power producer, announced on Wednesday its strategy to decrease dependence on hydropower—an energy source increasingly affected by erratic rainfall—to strengthen the nation’s energy stability.
According to Peter Njenga, KenGen’s chief executive officer, the current hydropower capacity in Kenya stands at roughly 840 megawatts, representing 24 percent of the country’s overall electricity generation.
He noted, "The hydropower is the cheapest and most established source of power, but it is also the most vulnerable to climate change." Njenga explained, adding, "With droughts recently cutting deep into production, the country's reliance on water-fed dams is being re-evaluated."
Geothermal power leads Kenya’s energy mix, making up 26.13 percent of installed capacity, followed by thermal power at 17.36 percent. The remaining share is supplied by solar, wind, and other renewable sources, as reported by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.
To improve efficiency and manage risks, KenGen has implemented real-time monitoring systems at its hydropower facilities, ensuring optimal water management and early detection of potential issues.
Njenga also highlighted government efforts to fast-track geothermal projects in key areas such as Olkaria and Menengai. These initiatives aim to boost national energy resilience while positioning Kenya as a regional power exporter via the Eastern Africa Power Pool.
