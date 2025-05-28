Get Glowing Skin With THIS Easy DIY Tomato, Yogurt And Potato Face Mask

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Easily available household ingredients can give your face a natural glow when used regularly. Three ingredients, in particular, are very effective in bringing out your skin's radiance.

Who doesn't want to look beautiful? Many people long to look 20 even at 40, trying every cream and serum on the market. But these chemical-laden products can damage skin. Natural home remedies are the answer.

Using readily available household items on your face daily can give you a natural glow. Three ingredients, in particular, are very helpful.

Tomatoes and potatoes are commonly found in every household. Combining these two vegetables with yogurt and applying the mixture to your face can remove tan. Many people use various products for tan removal, but this simple remedy is sufficient.

Tomato's lycopene protects skin from UV rays and reduces tan, softening and brightening it. Yogurt's lactic acid removes dead skin, promoting new cell growth and moisturizing for a soft glow. Potato's natural bleaching agents and vitamin C lighten skin tone and reduce dark spots and tan, leaving skin refreshed and radiant.

Mix one teaspoon each of tomato juice, yogurt, and potato juice into a paste. Apply to your face and neck. After 15 minutes, cleanse with lukewarm water, gently massage, and repeat 2-3 times a week for a glowing complexion. For a potato mask, mix 3 tablespoons of potato juice with 2 teaspoons of honey. After 10 minutes, add 1 teaspoon of tomato juice. Apply, leave for 10-15 minutes, and rinse. Repeat every three days for hydrated, soft skin.

Combine 1 teaspoon each of potato juice/puree, tomato juice/puree, and honey. Apply evenly to your face twice daily. The antioxidants in tomatoes and potatoes fight free radicals and eliminate microbes and bacteria, reducing acne quickly.