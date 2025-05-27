Access Ready Strategic Joins Consortium For Constituents With Disabilities And Other Organizations On Vital Policy And Public Interest Positions



May 21: Aging & Disability Sign-on for Reconciliation House Floor Vote



May 17: DAC/CCD Sign-on for Reconciliation House Floor Vote



May 16: Statement from Service Employees International Union



May 15: Joint Post-Roundtable Statement from Autism and Developmental Disability Organizations



May 13: House and Senate Restore Act Support Letters (119th Congress)



May 13: NCGJHP Congressional Letter to Protect Medicaid for MCH



May 13: CCD DAC Co-Chairs Letter on Medicaid Cuts in Reconciliation Text



May 13: CCD FSP SNAP Reconciliation Statement



May 13: Coalition Letter on OFCCP FY26 Request

May 9: CCD Comment on SAP PIN Final



Access Ready Strategic, a Social Purpose Corporation, stands committed to advancing civil rights and digital accessibility for all. As an independent, cross-disability education and advocacy organization, Access Ready promotes policies that ensure equal access to information and communications technology (ICT)-a critical issue for millions of Americans with disabilities.

"The business, government, and nonprofit sectors increasingly depend on digital platforms to provide services. For people with disabilities, access to ICT is not optional-it is essential," said Douglas George Towne, Chair and CEO of Access Ready Strategic. "We are proud to support and amplify the positions taken by our peer organizations and allies across the disability and civil rights communities."

The full list of supported statements and policy positions can be found at:



About Access Ready Strategic

Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is an independent, cross-disability organization advocating for the civil rights of people with disabilities. With a focus on digital inclusion, it promotes policies and practices that ensure accessibility across all information and communications technologies, fostering independence and full participation in society.

For interviews or additional information, please contact Douglas George Towne at [email protected] or (727) 452-8132.

Media Contact:

Douglas George Towne

Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Access Ready Strategic

Email: [email protected]

Cell: (727) 452-8132

Office: (727) 531-1000

Website:

Press Room:

SOURCE Access Ready Inc.