Nine Terrorists Killed In Separate Operations In NW Pakistan

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, May 26 (NNN-APP) – Nine terrorists were killed in three separate operations, in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the military said, yesterday.

The security forces conducted intelligence-based operations in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Khyber districts of KP, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

During the operation in Dera Ismail Khan, four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces, said the ISPR statement.

In another operation, another two terrorists were neutralised in the Tank district, the ISPR said.

In the third encounter that took place in the Khyber district of the province, three terrorists were killed, the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas, it added.

Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate presence of other terrorists from the area.

The military said, the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.– NNN-APP