Awqaf Ministry Cracks Down On Unlicensed Hajj And Umrah Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs cracked down a newly established Hajj and Umrah campaign operating illegally and without a license; a matter which constitutes a clear violation that warrants accountability and referral to the competent judicial authorities.

Awqaf, in a statement today, said that that this comes in light of the Ministry's commitment to the safety of Qatari pilgrims and ensuring proper entry procedures for them to the Holy Lands in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has dedicated its energies to the safety and security of the Guests of Al-Rahman.

It noted that the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department, as part of its campaigns, was able to crack down on one of the newly established Hajj campaign offices.

This comes in line with the strict security measures in place in the Holy Lands to ensure the success of the "No Hajj Without a Permit" campaign, as well as the importance of ensuring the safety and ease of entry procedures for pilgrims in the country.

The Ministry emphasized that operating Hajj and Umrah campaigns requires an official license from the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department, in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

It warned against dealing with any unlicensed offices or entities, to avoid any violations that could affect the safety of pilgrims and Umrah performers.

It explained that the Department's judicial police inspectors are tasked with conducting periodic inspections of Hajj and Umrah offices and campaigns to ensure they meet all legal requirements and obligations, including ensuring they have a license to operate a Hajj and Umrah campaign, detecting any violations detected, and taking the necessary legal action against violators.

Awqaf also called upon all citizens and residents to ensure that the campaigns they wish to register with, whether for Hajj or Umrah, are approved and licensed, noting that the website of the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department includes a list of the names of the approved campaigns to operate Hajj trips, and listed in the system, numbering (17) campaigns, in addition to a list of the offices and companies approved to operate Umrah trips, noting the importance of dealing with only authorised campaigns, in order to preserve their rights and ensure the integrity of the procedures and the safety of their arrival to the Holy Land.