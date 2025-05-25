'Wow' Factor: Why More UAE Couples Are Opting For Wedding Drone Shows

Last week in Dubai, wedding guests were treated to a dazzling spectacle as 200 drones lit up the night sky, forming scenes from the couple's love story - including a giant sparkling heart with their initials at the centre.

Once considered a futuristic novelty, drone shows are now becoming a sought-after feature for couples looking to make their wedding celebrations unforgettable , according to industry experts.

“When we started, the idea of a drone show at a wedding was almost unheard of - it was considered a novelty for ultra-luxury events,” said Sarita Ahlawat, co-founder and MD of BotLab Dynamics, an Indian company that organises drone shows.“But now, there's a rapidly growing trend of couples wanting to include drone shows in their celebrations.”

The company, which has done over a hundred wedding drone shows across different cities in India, is seeing the demand surging in the region as well.

“Indian destination weddings in the UAE, especially Dubai, have really embraced drone entertainment,” she said.“We've noticed a spike in requests from Indian families planning weddings in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other destination locales - they want the same kind of magical show under the open sky. Similarly, we've seen interest in other countries in the Middle East and even Southeast Asia from where couples have reached out after seeing videos of our shows.”

The 'wow' factor

According to Sarita, it is the 'wow' factor of a drone show that makes it so attractive to couples.“At the wedding party in Dubai, as the show started there was this collective gasp from the guests,” she said.“The bride and groom were holding hands and the whole crowd was just spellbound. It's incredibly heartwarming to see an audience of all ages, from tech-savvy kids to elderly relatives, be equally mesmerised.”

She added that demand for wedding drone shows rocketed after her company organised one for the pre-wedding show of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in 2024. The wedding of the son of Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani was one of the most expensive ones ever in the world, estimated to have cost approximately $600 million.“We flew 5,500 drones - which was the largest drone light show ever done in India at the time,” she said.

“That spectacle made headlines around the world. In terms of public awareness, that event was like flipping a switch. Suddenly everyone was talking about drone shows.”

She said that pulling off a flawless drone show required a lot of work.“It is a bit like orchestrating a symphony in the sky,” she said.“It requires a lot of preparation, coordination, and precision. We usually prefer to start planning as early as possible, ideally a couple of months before the wedding.”

Challenges

Meanwhile, a local wedding industry expert noted that it will be a while before drone shows become“a mainstream trend”, primarily due to the prices.

“The cost remains a significant factor, making them accessible mainly to higher-end celebrations,” said Rhiannon Downie-Hurst, Founder of BrideClubME.“Drone displays are definitely rising in popularity at luxury weddings for couples seeking that 'wow' factor and a truly unforgettable moment. It's important to remember that in the UAE, permits, venue restrictions, safety protocols, and choosing an approved operator are all key considerations when planning a drone show for the big day.”

M.K.H., a Dubai resident who did not wish to be identified, said that he explored the idea of having a drone show for his daughter's wedding recently.“The cost was eye-popping,” he said.“It would have almost doubled my budget for the wedding. So we decided to stick to fireworks.”

However, Sarita said that drone shows come in all scales and budgets.“Drone entertainment has become far more accessible now,” she said.“You can have a pretty magical show with a few hundred drones at a cost that is comparable to an elaborate wedding fireworks display or a high-end performance."