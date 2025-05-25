Qatar, Cyprus Explore Trade And Investment Opportunities
Doha, Qatar: Rashid bin Hamad Al-Athba, Second Vice Chairman of Qatar Chamber, met with H E George Papanastasiou, Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry of the Republic of Cyprus, at the Chamber's headquarters.
The meeting was held in the presence of Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the State of Qatar H E Andreas Nikolaides.
The meeting touched on fostering trade and economic relations between Qatar and Cyprus, highlighting the investment climate in both countries and exploring opportunities for cooperation across key sectors.
Rashid Al-Athba affirmed the strong and friendly relations between Qatar and Cyprus, stressing the Chamber's preparedness to enhancing cooperation between the Qatari and Cypriot private sectors.
He underscored the importance of fostering partnerships and joint ventures between business communities from both countries to create mutually investment projects and alliances.
He also emphasized that Qatar offers an attractive and competitive investment environment, supported by a wide array of incentives, facilities, and exemptions, and noted the growing interest among
Qatari investors in exploring promising opportunities in Cyprus.
