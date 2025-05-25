Haidan And Haya Shine At Al Shaqab League

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hussain Saeed Haidan clinched his second successive Al Shaqab Champions (130cm) CSI1* class title with a commanding performance in the penultimate round of the Al Shaqab National Showjumping League, which concluded yesterday at the Longines Indoor Arena at Al Shaqab.

Hussain stole the spotlight aboard D Saucedo, delivering a flawless round in 48.73 seconds to top the leaderboard and claim the lion's share of the QR70,000 prize pool, taking home QR17,500.

Finishing second was Bader Alfard on Pepper Van 'T Winnenhof, who also posted a clear round and clocked 50.79 seconds. Mohammed Saeed Haidan rounded out the podium with a solid ride on Viahipi d'Auzay in 51.03 seconds.

Meanwhile, Haya Khalid Al-Hitmi delivered a composed and confident performance to win the Junior Champions 115cm class. Riding the 12-year-old KWPN mare Hustique, al-Hitmi produced two faultless rounds, clocking 29.25 seconds in the first and 30.45 seconds in the second to top the class and take home QR8,750.

Hot on her heels was Abdulla Khalid Al-Julandani, who also went double clear on Irschi. He finished second with times of 28.96 and 30.63 seconds, earning QR 7,000. In third place was Ibrahim Khalid Al Kuwari on Flexy Bel Z, as the pair posted clear rounds in 29.34 and 31.38 seconds, securing QR5,250 for their effort. In the team competition, Al Adeed claimed the top podium place followed by the Kahil Team and Gazal Team.

Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Kaabi emerged victorious in the Amateur Class (90cm). Partnering the experienced mare Vahine de Curaine, Al-Kaabi clocked 28.80 and 21.70 seconds to emerge victorious. Mohammed Faisal Al-Marri and Dusty also posted a double clear rounds in 28.20 and 21.74 seconds to finish second. Yousuf Abdulrahman Al-Muftah rounded off the top three aboard Kroaat Van Orchid in 27.26 and 21.83 seconds.

The Introductory 60cm class was won by Mansour Salem Al-Naemi, ahead of Rita Jabbour and Ahmad Fahad Al-Thani. Rounding out top six were Salha Khalid Al-Obaidli, Khalid Saoud Al-Khater and Nawar Talal Al-Otaibi.