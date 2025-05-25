Warriors Held In Russian Captivity Since 2022 Return Home Yermak
Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, wrote this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.
“Some of our people have been in captivity since 2022. We continue working to secure their return, Yermak said.
Among those freed were drone operators from the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.Read also: Coordination Headquarters: 307 Ukrainian defenders freed from captivity - all rank-and-file and sergeants
As reported by Ukrinform, 390 prisoners returned to Ukraine on May 23 as part of the“1,000-for-1,000” exchange. The following day, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that an additional 307 Ukrainian soldiers had been released from Russian captivity.
According to the Coordination Center, all 307 soldiers freed on May 24 were men, including privates and sergeants.
Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets highlighted that the youngest released soldier is 25 years old, while the oldest is 61. Several of the returning defenders suffer from illnesses and injuries
Photo credit: Telegram, Zelenskiy official
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment