Warriors Held In Russian Captivity Since 2022 Return Home Yermak

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 24, Ukrainian soldiers who had been held in Russian captivity since 2022 returned home.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, wrote this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“Some of our people have been in captivity since 2022. We continue working to secure their return, Yermak said.

Among those freed were drone operators from the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Coordination Headquarters: 307 Ukrainian defenders freed from captivity - all rank-and-file and sergeants

As reported by Ukrinform, 390 prisoners returned to Ukraine on May 23 as part of the“1,000-for-1,000” exchange. The following day, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that an additional 307 Ukrainian soldiers had been released from Russian captivity.

According to the Coordination Center, all 307 soldiers freed on May 24 were men, including privates and sergeants.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets highlighted that the youngest released soldier is 25 years old, while the oldest is 61. Several of the returning defenders suffer from illnesses and injuries

Photo credit: Telegram, Zelenskiy official