Sumy RMA Refutes Russian Claims About 'Capture' Of Yunakivka
He shared this information on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.
The official stressed that the enemy wages war not only on the battlefield but also through spreading false narratives about the situation in Sumy region via propaganda channels.
"The situation on the region's border is under control. I maintain constant communication with the military defending our border areas. The Armed Forces of Ukraine and all components of the Defense Forces are holding the line and successfully repelling enemy attacks. The information currently being spread by pro-Kremlin sources about the alleged capture of Yunakivka by Russian troops is untrue," Hryhorov stated.
He added that Russian forces continues to drop guided bombs on Yunakivka community and launch drone attacks. Recently, two civilians were killed due to these strikes.
"The enemy is attempting to infiltrate Sumy region using small assault groups in the directions of Khotin and Yunakivka communities, but Ukrainian defenders are destroying these forces and preventing any further advance into the region," he said.
Hryhorov urged citizens to rely only on official sources of information.Read also: Russian airstrike on border village in Sumy region kills woman, injures local resident
As previously reported, Russian forces carried out nearly 130 strikes on Sumy region in the past 24 hours, injuring a civilian.
