UAE: Meet 16-Year-Old Behind One Of The First Apps Showcasing Nation's Hidden Heritage

A 16-year-old student from a Dubai school is opening the digital doorway into the UAE's ancient past with one of the country's first archaeology-focused mobile apps.

Aanya Rajput, a student from GEMS Modern Academy and current IBDP candidate, is making waves in the tech and heritage world with the launch of her archaeology app.

“It's basically one of the first archaeology apps in the UAE, dedicated to the country's amazing and hidden archaeological sites,” said Aanya.

How the app came to be

The idea for the app took root after Aanya visited Hatta Heritage Village several years ago.“It's one of the most accessible heritage sites in the UAE, and there's a lot of youth and tourists visiting. I started wondering why we couldn't do the same thing for other archaeological sites in the country," she recalled.

That curiosity planted the seed for what would later become Daleel, a digital archive and guide to the UAE's archaeological sites.

“Daleel in Arabic generally means evidence or proof,” Aanya explained.“I felt like that fit because we're trying to highlight the evidence of archaeology digitally for tourists, youth, and all UAE residents.”

Although the original working title was Yalla Archaeology' - a playful name suggested by her mother - Aanya felt that Daleel better captured the project's purpose and tone.

Building the app

Fuelled by a deep passion for archaeology, especially local history , Aanya began developing the app in August 2024. During the research phase, she soon discovered how limited and scattered online information was about the country's historical landmarks.

Determined to change that, she spent months curating data on various site. From ancient fossil grounds to ancient burial complexes, Daleel covers a surprising breadth of the region's forgotten or lesser-known history.

App highlights

Among the many sites featured in the app is the Baynunah Fossil Site in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region, dating back six to the late Miocene epoch (six to eight million years ago). It contains fossil remains that help reconstruct the ancient desert landscape.

Also included is the Necropolis of Shimal in Ras Al Khaimah, home to over 250 ancient graves and more than 300 individual burials - offering insight into ancient funeral traditions.

Other sites on the app include Jebel Hafeet, Hili Archaeological Park, Al Rumailah Fort in Al Ain, and Saruq Al-Hadid in Dubai - a site believed to be linked to the lost city of Tu'am.

The app also includes practical details - whether the site is open to visitors, if there's entry fees, or if access is currently restricted.“That's clearly mentioned on the app," Aanya said.

Additionally, Daleel fatures a calendar of archaeology-related events across the UAE, complete with timings, locations, and integrated Google Maps to help tourists and residents easily locate and explore them.

“Our target audience is the youth of the UAE, as well as tourists and experts - basically anyone who's interested. The information is written simply so that everyone can understand it.”

Collaborative effort

The app, now live on Apple devices with an Android release pending, is the result of a collaboration with two independent developers. Aanya conducted the research and testing, while her mother helped simplify complex content and test early versions of the app.

“We did a small beta test by sharing a link, and based on that, we tweaked the wording and made a few important improvements," she said.

With the app's soft launch underway, Aanya isn't slowing down. She is already planning to pursue her passion in the US after she completes her education.

“I've visited most of the sites myself, except the lost city of Tu'am, which is still difficult to access. I'm still doing more research and working on visiting more sites and expanding this project.

"I'll be pursuing my higher studies in Museum Studies and Archaeology at the university. I want to make archaeology feel alive, exciting, and meaningful for the next generation,” shared the Indian expat.