Egypt Urges Regional Water Cooperation At 5Th Baghdad International Water Conference

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, called for enhanced regional cooperation and responsible management of shared water resources during his keynote address at the 5th Baghdad International Water Conference on Saturday. He emphasized that access to water should never be politicized or exploited as leverage in conflicts.

Speaking at the opening session in Iraq's capital, Sewilam praised Iraq for hosting a pivotal platform for Arab water dialogue. This year's conference, themed“Water and Technology: A Partnership for Development,” underscores the urgent need to harness modern technologies to confront mounting water challenges globally and regionally.

“More than 90% of the Arab population lives under critical water scarcity,” Sewilam said, noting that 21 countries in the region rely on transboundary water sources, with over 60% of available water originating outside the Arab world. These facts highlight the vital importance of adhering to international water law principles-such as prior notification, data sharing, and the obligation not to cause harm.

The minister pointed to rapid population growth, rising temperatures, and declining rainfall as key drivers of desertification, which exceeds 60% in some Arab countries. A joint UNESCO-ACSAD report estimates the region's water deficit could reach 261 billion cubic meters by 2030 unless urgent action is taken.

“Egypt categorically rejects the use of water as a tool for political pressure,” Sewilam declared, affirming water as a fundamental human right and urging that it should foster cooperation rather than conflict. He expressed deep concern over the systematic destruction of water infrastructure in Gaza, warning that it worsens the humanitarian crisis and jeopardizes water security for millions.

Highlighting the indispensable role of technology in water management, Sewilam outlined Egypt's strategic approach, which emphasizes achieving“more output with fewer resources” through efficiency, equity, and innovation. He detailed Egypt's water strategy, including the adoption of desalination technologies for large-scale food production and proactive measures to address the impacts of population growth and climate change.

Under Egypt's second-generation water management framework, Irrigation 2.0, the country is implementing expansive projects focused on water treatment and reuse-such as the New Delta, Bahr El-Baqar, and Al-Mahsama plants-alongside digital transformation, smart governance, canal rehabilitation, and institutional capacity building.

Sewilam also called on regional and international stakeholders to support the upcoming 8th Cairo Water Week, scheduled for October 12–16, 2025. The event, themed“Innovative Solutions for Climate Adaptation and Water Sustainability,” will feature joint ministerial meetings of Arab water and agriculture leaders to promote integrated solutions for water security.

Concluding his remarks, the minister urged Arab states to adopt innovative and alternative water management approaches-including reuse, clean energy-powered systems, and climate-resilient agriculture-to bridge the widening gap between limited water resources and escalating demand across the region.