All-Party Delegation In US LIVE: Shashi Tharoor Leads Team To New York, Says Pakistan Is In Denial

MENAFN - Live Mint) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and his team members of the all-party delegation on Operation Sindoor arrived in the US on Saturday (US local time). The MPs of the delegation landed at the John F Kennedy Airport in New York City. They paid their respects at the 9/11 memorial.

During an interaction at the Consulate in New York, Tharoor briefed his audience about the Pahalgam terrorist attack and India's Operation Sindoor, and also highlighted Pakistan's involvement.

| Tharoor slams Kerala's 'misplaced generosity' of ₹10 cr aid to Turkey in 2023

He said even though there is calm at the India-Pakistan borders now,“the fundamental underlying problem remains.”

As his delegation reached the US, Tharoor said,“Our idea is very much to speak to a cross section of public and political opinion in each of the countries we're going to about recent events [Pahalgam terror attack] which trouble a number of people around the world...”

| Vikram Misri to brief Tharoor-led parliamentary panel on Op Sindoor Here's all the latest you need to know about Shashi Tharoor's visit to US:

7 am: Tharoor said the delgation went to the 9/11 Memorial“to give out a message that New York has also suffered terror attack 20 years back and we have the same experience.”

"We want them to understand that there is a need for solidarity. We need to show a resolve to the world like America that we are against such terror attacks and we will take action...," he told news agency ANI.

6:45 am: "We came both as a reminder that this is a shared problem, but also out of a spirit of solidarity with the victims, who included Indians...it is a global problem...we must fight it unitedly," Tharoor said.

6:30 am: Tharoor said there is reasonable amount of calm that's raining on the border of India-Pakistan today but the fundamental underlying problem remains.

"So it's for us an opportunity, we will be in every country, meeting members of the executive, meeting members of the legislature, meeting big tankers and influential foreign policy experts, and at the same time interacting with the media and public opinion in every one of these places," he added.

| Tharoor's name in global outreach delegation sparks BJP vs Congress slugfest

6:17 am: Tharoor said that within one hour of the“atrocity” (Pahalgam terror attack), a group called the Resistance Front had claimed credit.

“The Resistance Front was known for some years to be a frontal organisation of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is on the US-designated terror list as well as UN sanctions committees,” he said.

Tharoor added,“India had gone to the UN sanctions committee with information about the Resistance Front in 2023 and 2024, and now sadly, it acted in 2025...Pakistan chose to follow its usual path of denial...”

| Tharoor's fiery 'I know my worth' rebuttal after Cong snub over key govt role

6:15 am: Informing about India's Operation Sindoor, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, " I don't work for the government, as you know. I work for an opposition party...I myself authored an op-ed...saying the time has come to hit hard but hit smart. I'm pleased to say that's exactly what India did...very precise and calibrated strikes took place on 9 specific known terrorist bases, headquarters and launchpads..."

6:05 am: Shashi Tharoor said,“We are determined now that there's got to be a new bottom line to this. We have tried everything, international dossier, complaints...everything has been tried.”

| Shashi Tharoor looking for seat in 'BJP sleeping cell inside Congress': CPI's

"Pakistan has remained in denial, there has been absolutely no conviction, no serious criminal prosecution, no attempt to dismantle the terror infrastructure in that country, and the persistence of safe havens...you (Pakistan) do this, you are going to get this back and we have demonstrated with this Operation (Operation Sindoor) that we can do it with a degree of precision...," Tharoor said.

5:40 am: Speaking about the Pahalgam terror attack, Tharoor said,“...Some people decided that they would want to attack that process of normalisation (in J&K), second to undermine the narrative, as well as the prosperity of the people of Kashmir.”

“It was a bunch of people going around identifying the religions of the people before them and killing them on that basis, which was clearly intended to provoke a backlash in the rest of India, since the victims were overwhelmingly Hindu...,” Tharoor said.

He added, "The message was very clear that there was a malign intent... India, sadly, had no reason to doubt where it came from..."

5:15 am: After paying tribute at 9/11 memorial, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "It was obviously a very moving moment for us, but it was also meant to send a very strong message that we are here in a city which is bearing still the scars of that savage terrorist attack in the wake of yet another terrorist attack in our own country...We came both as a reminder that this is a shared problem, but also out of a spirit of solidarity with the victims, who included Indians...it is a global problem...we must fight it unitedly."