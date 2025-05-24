403
South Africa Plans to Soften B-BBEE Rules for Satellite Providers
(MENAFN) The South African administration has released an official gazette suggesting a relaxation of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) compliance standards for satellite communication firms like Starlink.
This initiative is part of wider diplomatic efforts to strengthen ties between Pretoria and Washington, particularly following objections voiced by tech mogul Elon Musk about South Africa’s BEE regulations.
Solly Malatsi, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, outlined that the goal of the proposed changes is “to encourage investment, including strategic infrastructure investment, and innovation in the communications sector,” as well as to “promote competition within the ICT sector.” The aim is to align existing laws that impact this domain.
He also underscored the significance of ensuring “regulatory certainty and consistency” as essential to expanding broadband access and reducing the nation’s digital inequality.
