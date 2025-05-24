Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) Presale Ignites Interest As Over $1M Raised Ahead Of July 31 Launch

TALLINN, Estonia, May 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next chapter in crypto innovation is unfolding. Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), a mobile-first, eco-conscious blockchain project, has officially entered presale mode-raising over $1 million from more than 8,900 participants in its first few weeks.

With a limited 90-day presale window and a scheduled launch date of July 31, 2025 , Bitcoin Solaris is gaining fast traction among investors seeking utility, accessibility, and sustainable mining.

What Sets Bitcoin Solaris Apart

Designed for performance, inclusivity, and ease of use, Bitcoin Solaris is built on a dual-layer blockchain (PoW + DPoS) architecture, delivering:

Dual-layer blockchain (PoW + DPoS) for unmatched performance and security





10,000 TPS and 2-second finality, making BTC-S lightning fast



Universal mining from any device: smartphones, laptops, browsers, and mining rigs



Adaptive energy model using 99.95% less energy than Bitcoin

Built-in wallet and educational tools inside the Solaris Nova App













Smart contracts and DeFi through the Helios Layer



Audited and verified by Cyberscope and Freshcoins

KYC confirmed by Freshcoins



You don't need a mining rig. You don't need technical knowledge. All you need is a device and the drive to join early. The Solaris Nova App is already in beta, and interest is growing fast.

This isn't just speculation. Crypto thought leader CryptoChester recently released a detailed review explaining why BTC-S could be one of the biggest breakout projects of the year.

Solaris Nova App: Mine From Any Device

The beta version of the Solaris Nova App is now live, enabling users to mine BTC-S from everyday devices-no technical background or expensive equipment required.









BTC-S Presale Details



Current price: $4



Next price tier: $5



Launch price: $20



Bonus: 12%

Presale ends: July 30, 2025



But those are just the numbers. Here's the story:



Presale runs only 90 days



Launch Date: July 31, 2025



Already $1,000,000+ raised



Over 8,900 unique users have joined



Potential return: 1,900%

One of the shortest and most explosive presales in crypto this year



Mine and Earn BTC-S From Your Phone

Stay in the loop on their active Telegram and official X page.

Built for Wealth, Designed for Everyone

Beyond hype and speculation, Bitcoin Solaris is about empowering people:



You mine from what you already own



You earn without draining energy



You join an audited, transparent, KYC-compliant system

You're not betting on memes-you're building on fundamentals



It's the next step in crypto's evolution-and early Bitcoin investors recognize the pattern.







This accelerated presale schedule positions BTC-S as one of the most time-sensitive crypto opportunities of the year.

Join the Movement

Bitcoin Solaris is more than a token-it's a platform for global participation, environmental responsibility, and wealth-building without barriers.

Visit:

Telegram:

X:



Media Contact:

Xander Levine

