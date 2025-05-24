403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinian UN Envoy Urges World to Break Silence on Gaza
(MENAFN) The deputy permanent envoy of Palestine to the UN on Friday made an urgent plea to the global community to "dare and do what is necessary" to halt what he described as a genocide in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the immediate necessity of civilian protection.
"We must dare and do what is necessary to end the genocide and break the siege. Maybe then we can save the survivors. Save Gaza, so we may all be saved by Gaza. Save Gaza, save the children of Gaza, so we may all be saved by Gaza," Majed Bamya declared during a UN Security Council meeting focused on the safeguarding of civilians, humanitarian workers, UN staff, media personnel, and improving mechanisms of accountability.
Bamya decried the lack of intervention over nearly two years of ongoing violence.
"For 20 months now, daily atrocities have occurred under our watch and before our very eyes," he said. "No protection for Palestinian civilians, all protection for Israeli perpetrators." he said. "No protection for Palestinian civilians, all protection for Israeli perpetrators."
He also accused Israel of restricting the presence of global media to conceal the reality of the conflict.
"Israel banned international media to prevent the images from reaching you, but Palestinian journalists and simple citizens recorded the crimes. They sometimes were killed for what they documented, and sometimes documented their very own death," Bamya added.
While international support for Gaza has been widespread, Bamya lamented that Palestinians continue to endure the crisis without direct assistance.
“All this solidarity from across the globe, and yet, Gaza stands alone. We can't help a father begging for help as his child is burning before his eyes, as he sees his skin melting, and can only watch him as he shouts in pain.”
He urged UN member nations to adhere to international humanitarian norms and take tangible action to end the bloodshed.
“Once the world has recognized the genocide, it cannot continue watching it unfold,” Bamya stated.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 53,822 individuals have lost their lives in what it called Israel’s genocidal assault since October 2023.
Hostilities resumed on March 18 when the Israeli military launched renewed strikes on the Gaza Strip, leading to 3,673 additional deaths and over 10,300 injuries. This escalation shattered a prior ceasefire and prisoner exchange accord established in January.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also the subject of a genocide lawsuit currently being reviewed by the International Court of Justice over its military campaign in the Palestinian enclave.
"We must dare and do what is necessary to end the genocide and break the siege. Maybe then we can save the survivors. Save Gaza, so we may all be saved by Gaza. Save Gaza, save the children of Gaza, so we may all be saved by Gaza," Majed Bamya declared during a UN Security Council meeting focused on the safeguarding of civilians, humanitarian workers, UN staff, media personnel, and improving mechanisms of accountability.
Bamya decried the lack of intervention over nearly two years of ongoing violence.
"For 20 months now, daily atrocities have occurred under our watch and before our very eyes," he said. "No protection for Palestinian civilians, all protection for Israeli perpetrators." he said. "No protection for Palestinian civilians, all protection for Israeli perpetrators."
He also accused Israel of restricting the presence of global media to conceal the reality of the conflict.
"Israel banned international media to prevent the images from reaching you, but Palestinian journalists and simple citizens recorded the crimes. They sometimes were killed for what they documented, and sometimes documented their very own death," Bamya added.
While international support for Gaza has been widespread, Bamya lamented that Palestinians continue to endure the crisis without direct assistance.
“All this solidarity from across the globe, and yet, Gaza stands alone. We can't help a father begging for help as his child is burning before his eyes, as he sees his skin melting, and can only watch him as he shouts in pain.”
He urged UN member nations to adhere to international humanitarian norms and take tangible action to end the bloodshed.
“Once the world has recognized the genocide, it cannot continue watching it unfold,” Bamya stated.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 53,822 individuals have lost their lives in what it called Israel’s genocidal assault since October 2023.
Hostilities resumed on March 18 when the Israeli military launched renewed strikes on the Gaza Strip, leading to 3,673 additional deaths and over 10,300 injuries. This escalation shattered a prior ceasefire and prisoner exchange accord established in January.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, citing accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also the subject of a genocide lawsuit currently being reviewed by the International Court of Justice over its military campaign in the Palestinian enclave.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment