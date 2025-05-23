Northeast Brazil Heads To Gulf For Investments
According to information from ApexBrasil, the goal is to attract investments in sectors such as energy transition, infrastructure, and tourism, as well as to seek public-private partnerships (PPPs). The schedule begins on Saturday (24), with appointments in Doha, Qatar, then continues to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where it concludes on May 28.
The Northeast Consortium is an autonomous agency created to bring together the states of Brazil's Northeast region. ApexBrasil is a Brazilian government agency whose functions include attracting investments to the country. The mission includes ApexBrasil Business Director Ana Repezza, Northeast Consortium President Rafael Fonteles, and ABCC President William Adib Dib Jr.
“Together, these states have a gross domestic product of about BRL 898.1 billion [USD 157.6], equivalent to 14% of Brazil's GDP. It is a huge potential to attract foreign investments,” said Ana Repezza in released materials about Brazil's Northeast. Rafael Fonteles, who is also governor of the state of Piauí, said the mission is part of efforts to internationalize the Northeastern economies and integrate the region's companies into global supply chains.
Speaking to ANBA, the president of the ABCC said the institution is well positioned to assist the states and companies from the Northeast region in achieving their goals.“We're excited about the opportunity presented by this ApexBrasil mission with the Northeast Consortium to attract foreign investments from the Middle East,” he said. Dib Jr. believes the mission's presentations will be a great opportunity for knowledge sharing among many businesses, given the potential on both sides.
Also part of the delegation are Alagoas' governor Paulo Dantas, and the vice governors of Sergipe, Zezinho Sobral, of Rio Grande do Norte, Walter Alves, of Paraíba, Lucas Ribeiro, and of Ceará, Jade Romero, along with a technical team from Pernambuco. The delegation will also include representatives from the state lender BNDES, Banco do Brasil, and Banco do Nordeste.
Also joining the agenda in the countries where they serve are the Brazilian ambassadors: Marcelo Otávio Dantas Loureiro in Qatar, Sidney Leon Romeiro in the UAE; and Sérgio Bath in Saudi Arabia. Representing the ABCC, in addition to President William Adib Dib Jr., Rafael Solimeo, head of the ABCC's office in Dubai, will also participate in the activities.
Translated by Guilherme MirandaMarcelo Brammer/Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce
