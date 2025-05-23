Netanyahu's Army Strikes Over 75 Targets In Gaza Strip Overnight

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, May 24 (NNN-WAFA) – Netanyahu's army said in a statement yesterday that, its air force struck more than 75 targets across the Gaza Strip over the past day.

According to the statement, the targets included“militants, rocket launchers, military compounds, weapons storage facilities, and other military infrastructure.”

At least 16 Palestinians were killed and dozens more wounded, including women and children, in the Zionist Israeli airstrikes throughout the Gaza Strip early yesterday morning.

The Zionist army's statement added that, its ground forces,“operating with intelligence support from the Israel Security Agency,” were continuing their operation throughout the enclave.– NNN-WAFA