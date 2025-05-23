403
Kuwait, Austria Tackles Enabling Women In The Diplomatic Field
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 23 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah tackled during her meeting on Friday with the Director of Diplomatic Academy of Vienna Ambassador Emil Brix ways to boost to enable women in the diplomatic force, through workshops and specialized training courses.
Sheikha Jawaher made the remarks during her visit to the academy and as part of her participation in the UN Committee meetings on crime and criminal justice.
Sheikha Jawaher told KUNA that her meeting also delved into bilateral relations between the two countries.
Earlier, Sheikha Jawaher visited the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens in Vienna, as part of Kuwait's efforts to strengthen international partnerships in the fields of human rights and sustainable development. (Pickup previous)
