Olive Ridley Turtle Arrival Begins At Playa Ostional Costa Rica In May 2025

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) A new natural event of great ecological importance began this month at Playa Ostional, Guanacaste, with the arrival of hundreds of olive ridley turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) for nesting. This arrival, classified as small-scale, will last approximately three to four days, according to estimates by local park rangers.

For those who wish to witness this natural spectacle, special guided tour times have been established. On the first day, only one night tour will be offered at 7:00 pm, while the second day will include a sunrise tour (5:00 am) and another at night, which will be confirmed based on the turtles' behavior. The organizers have indicated that if significant daytime activit occurs, the possibility of offering an additional tour at 5:00 pm will be evaluated; information that will be communicated to those interested in the event.

Tours will be conducted under strict conservation protocols, with groups of a maximum of 9 people plus an authorized guide. Visitors are asked to arrive 20 minutes early and be prepared for possible group adjustments, a measure implemented to ensure the safety of both tourists and turtles .

Reservations for this unique experience are available exclusively through WhatsApp numbers: +506 6252 7412 and 8447 07 03. Environmental authorities remind everyone of the importance of following all instructions during the viewing to minimize the impact on this fragile biological process.

Ostional Beach is recognized worldwide as one of the few places where this massive nesting phenomenon occurs, making responsible tourism essential for the preservation of this protected marine species .-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR