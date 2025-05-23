Chris Sprague's New Book 'Lead Without Limits' Provides Leadership Coaching For Those Who Seek To Elevate Their Impact

Lead Without Limits cover

“Lead Without Limits” is a practical guide for emerging and experienced leaders to challenge their mindset, while finding opportunities for improvement.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In his debut book for aspiring and seasoned leaders,“Lead Without Limits : How Inspirational Leaders Make the Improbable Possible,” Christopher Sprague, Ph.D. helps readers build a personal roadmap to inspire them to take action and galvanize colleagues and coworkers to develop their skills together.“Lead Without Limits” will be published on May 28 during Global Leadership Month .For the past several years, businesses and organizations have experienced a high level of employee turnover. In the US, turnover can cost businesses over $1 trillion annually . With historic levels of professionals retiring from the workforce, many are asking how to ease gaps in the leadership bench. Informed by recent research and years of providing professional leadership training in corporate America, Sprague sought to create an actionable roadmap for leaders to elevate themselves and those around them to achieve more together, boosting organizational effectiveness, productivity, and happiness.“Lead Without Limits” will prompt readers to take stock of where they are in their leadership journeys, so they can effectively enhance their team's progress.“My goal was to write a practical book to break down leadership clarity for where we currently are as a society in terms of growing leadership benches in businesses and organizations. In the aftermath of the Covid 19 pandemic, many organizations evaluated where they were in terms of planning and performance. From that global crisis to the uncertainty we are facing now, conversations about leadership have dominated public and private and large and small organizations. Emerging and experienced leaders everywhere will benefit from the tools in the book to identify areas for growth and improvement,” Sprague said.“Lead Without Limits” introduces the Enluma Leadership Model for foundational leadership, which provides a personalized roadmap for people seeking to elevate themselves and their peers. In applying the Enluma Leadership Model, Sprague helps transform organizations toward a thriving, high-performing culture. To learn more about the Enluma Leadership Model and the transformational solutions that organizations can use to jump start their teams on the principles outlined in the book, Sprague's Enluma Leadership Group offers workshop and organizational assessments. But the book is a standalone resource for anyone interested in becoming an inspirational leader who can have a transformative impact on organizations.Christopher L. Sprague has a Ph.D. in toxicology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Delaware. He has over two decades of experience leading teams in the pharmaceutical industry. He recently founded the Enluma Leadership Group to improve the success of organizations by developing inspirational leaders.To learn more about“Lead Without Limits”, visit .“Lead Without Limits" is the fourth title by Soro Publishing, a hybrid publishing company based in Southern California.ABOUT SORO PUBLISHINGSoro Publishing is the most author-focused publishing solution. Soro Publishing is proud to commit to the Independent Book Publishers Association Hybrid Publisher Criteria. To learn more about Soro Publishing, visit soropublishing.

