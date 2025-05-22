SAS Wins Best Credit Risk Platform At Waterstechnology Asia Awards



SAS® Risk Modeling . Enables organizations to develop, validate, deploy and monitor risk models in-house, enhancing model governance and reducing risk through integrated data management, machine learning (ML) and performance reporting capabilities. SAS® Intelligent Decisioning . Empowers automation and optimization of real-time decisions by integrating business rules, AI-driven insights and data flows into scalable, governed decision-making processes.

"SAS won its first ever WatersTechnology Asia award this year when it emerged top in the best credit risk platform category, thanks to its outstanding risk modeling and decisioning platform, designed to provide banks with a range of functionality supporting the entire credit life cycle," said Victor Anderson, Global Content Director of WatersTechnology and lead judge of the annual WatersTechnology Asia Awards. "The solution sits on top of the SAS Viya cloud platform, enabling collaboration across business and IT departments and allowing practitioners to perform a range of analytic tasks, including data and modeling analytics and decision making."

This recognition by WatersTechnology adds to SAS' rising risktech acclaim among analysts, which has surged since SAS' 2022 acquisition of specialty risk management firm Kamakura Corporation. Most recently, SAS climbed to No. 2 in the 2025 Chartis RiskTech100 , the preeminent annual evaluation of the world's top risk management software and solution providers. It has also earned analyst accolades in several risk technology areas, including asset and liability management solutions .

AI-driven innovation that's transforming credit portfolio management

SAS offers a comprehensive, integrated framework for risk modeling and decisioning that enables banks to develop, maintain and deploy models and decisions to support the end-to-end credit life cycle. Its solutions for risk modeling and decisioning integrate with the SAS® Viya® platform, which has proven to be 30 times faster than competing platforms. This allows financial firms to address every step of the analytics life cycle – including data ingestion and management; model building and validation; and business rules authoring, reporting and deployment – on a single, unparalleled AI platform.

Core risk modeling and decisioning capabilities that set SAS apart from the competition include:

Data management. The solution provides data access, preparation and integration, ensuring a streamlined and governed flow to downstream analytics processes. In-database technologies allow users to swiftly extract data, reducing ETL time.

Risk modeling. SAS consolidates model data preparation, model development, back testing, monitoring and deployment into a single interface, accelerating time-to-market for the model life cycle. Workflow capabilities enable repeatability and auditability, including documentation.

Credit decisioning. Business rules configuration across loan originations, portfolio management, early warnings and collections gives financial institutions a customer-centric view of their portfolio. SAS supports real-time, streaming and batch integration, including decision governance and testing.

Other analytics tasks. SAS for risk modeling and decisioning empowers users with ad hoc analytics, visualization and reporting tools that boost productivity with minimal IT dependency. It also supports synthetic data generation, open source AI and machine learning models, econometrics, and optimization.

"This award is a testament to the power of AI-driven innovation in transforming credit portfolio management," said Anselmo Marmonti, Vice President of Banking Risk, Fraud and Compliance Solutions at SAS. "SAS' risk modeling and decisioning capabilities deliver a scalable, efficient and future-ready solution that continues to enhance risk management and business agility for our customers.

"This recognition reinforces SAS' commitment to empowering financial institutions with advanced analytics, automation, and cloud-ready capabilities to drive smarter, faster decisions."

The future of risk technology

Facing a volatile financial landscape, banks are doubling down on risk technology. A recent global survey of senior risk executives by FT Longitude and SAS revealed that 75% of banks plan to boost investment in risk infrastructure, with a sharp focus on AI, integrated modeling and data governance to navigate rising credit, liquidity and regulatory pressures.

Curious to learn more? Download Transforming Risk Management to explore the full findings and learn how leading institutions are transforming risk into resilience.

About WatersTechnology

WatersTechnology is the world's leading source of expert analysis and news covering the financial information and technology markets. It was originally launched in 1996. Since then it has grown and developed, and now boasts an archive of over 53,000 articles.

The WatersTechnology Asia Awards recognise excellence in the deployment and management of financial information and technology within Asia's capital market community.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

