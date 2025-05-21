403
Qatar Charity In Transformative Development In Mauritania
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC)'s transformative projects, especially Al-Noor Islamic Multi-Service Centre, are empowering Mauritania's remote communities, a statement said Wednesday.
The initiative strengthens resilience, expanding access to vital services, and driving sustainable local development. The centre includes a mosque, health centre, an artesian well, and a preparatory school. The institution has graduated hundreds of students over the years and currently educates 186 students, with 70% being girls. The health centre serves hundreds of patients from the municipality and nearby villages. The artesian well supplies roughly 33% of the municipality's drinking water.
Mohamed Habib, financial officer at a community development association managing the centre, recalls the challenges villagers faced before its establishment. He says:“Years ago, they struggled with inadequate school and hospital facilities in the municipality, prompting them to seek solutions. Qatar Charity responded by building the Al-Noor Islamic Multi-Service Centre, significantly enhancing living conditions, stability, and access to essential services.”
