Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Charity In Transformative Development In Mauritania

Qatar Charity In Transformative Development In Mauritania


2025-05-21 11:01:28
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC)'s transformative projects, especially Al-Noor Islamic Multi-Service Centre, are empowering Mauritania's remote communities, a statement said Wednesday.
The initiative strengthens resilience, expanding access to vital services, and driving sustainable local development. The centre includes a mosque, health centre, an artesian well, and a preparatory school. The institution has graduated hundreds of students over the years and currently educates 186 students, with 70% being girls. The health centre serves hundreds of patients from the municipality and nearby villages. The artesian well supplies roughly 33% of the municipality's drinking water.
Mohamed Habib, financial officer at a community development association managing the centre, recalls the challenges villagers faced before its establishment. He says:“Years ago, they struggled with inadequate school and hospital facilities in the municipality, prompting them to seek solutions. Qatar Charity responded by building the Al-Noor Islamic Multi-Service Centre, significantly enhancing living conditions, stability, and access to essential services.”

MENAFN21052025000067011011ID1109580213

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search