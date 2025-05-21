Debut Novel Loving A Sweet Cowboy By Nanci-Marie Lizzul Explores Love, Illness, And Redemption In Small-Town Tennessee
A Sympathetic Tale of Heartbreak, Healing, and Unexpected LoveLEBANON, TN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A Rugged Cowboy. A Life-Changing Diagnosis. A Love Story That Defies the Odds.
In her emotionally rich and heartfelt novel, Loving a Sweet Cowboy, author Nanci-marie Lizzul brings readers into the quiet and complex world of Jared Westmore, a Southern rancher whose life is disrupted by a sudden diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes. At this very point, amidst the trials of learning to live with a chronic illness, Jared finds unexpected companionship in Diana DeBarlo, a bright and compassionate physician's assistant who has just entered the town.
The novel, set in the charming community of Heartsong, Tennessee, is a poignant story that explores the themes of vulnerability, strength, and redemption through a slow-burning romance that tugs at readers' heartstrings.
A Story of Strength, Sweetness, and Second Chances
The novel ought not to be taken just as a love story; it is about what happens when life knocks you down and how the right people can help you gather your hidden energies to rise once again. Known for his stoic strength and soft voice, Jared is forced to face his emotional challenges when his health and lifestyle begin to change.
“You don't have to ride in alone. Sometimes strength means letting someone in,” Jared Westmore reflects on his vulnerability and illness.
Beside him is Diana, who journeys from New York to Tennessee with purpose, passion, and quiet courage.
“We're here to help you learn how to deal with it and what to do to care for yourself,” Diana consoles Jared.
Through tender moments, awkward encounters, and heartfelt revelations, Nanci-marie Lizzul tells a story that captures the true essence of romance: not just butterflies, but being seen and supported in your most vulnerable moments.
About the Book
Loving a Sweet Cowboy is a contemporary romance novel that blends the tender reality of chronic illness with the spark of unexpected romance. With themes of resilience, emotional growth, and self-discovery, the novel celebrates how love can find you, even when you're not looking for it.
About the Author
Nanci-marie Lizzul is a storyteller with a passion for writing heartfelt, emotionally layered romance. A native of the East Coast, she draws inspiration from life's quiet struggles and sweet victories. Loving a Sweet Cowboy is her debut novel and a tribute to the power of love, community, and second chances.
Availability
Get ready to saddle up for a heartwarming journey. Loving a Sweet Cowboy will be available soon on Amazon and through major booksellers.
Contact
Author: Nanci-marie Lizzul
Book: Loving a Sweet Cowboy
Email: ...
Publisher: Atlanta Book Publishers
Edna Rebecca
Atlanta Book Publishers
+1 754-202-8994
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment