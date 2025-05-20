Ukraine Forms First-Ever Assault Motorcycle Company
According to Ukrinform, the regiment's press service announced this on Facebook .
During training, the soldiers of the motorcycle company spent hundreds of hours behind the handlebars and practiced shooting while on the move.
“As a result, we now have a modern 'cavalry' whose main task is to rapidly break through to enemy positions, carry out assault actions, and swiftly change the direction of attack,” the regiment noted.Read also: Ukrainian Armed Forces to deploy KRAMPUS flamethrower robot
As Ukrinform previously reported, a new corps of Air Assault Forces was established within the Ukrainian Armed Forces in April.
Photo: screenshot from video
