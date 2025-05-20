Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Forms First-Ever Assault Motorcycle Company

Ukraine Forms First-Ever Assault Motorcycle Company


2025-05-20 07:07:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first assault motorcycle company within the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been formed as part of the 425th Separate Assault Skala Regiment.

According to Ukrinform, the regiment's press service announced this on Facebook .

During training, the soldiers of the motorcycle company spent hundreds of hours behind the handlebars and practiced shooting while on the move.

“As a result, we now have a modern 'cavalry' whose main task is to rapidly break through to enemy positions, carry out assault actions, and swiftly change the direction of attack,” the regiment noted.

Read also: Ukrainian Armed Forces to deploy KRAMPUS flamethrower robot

As Ukrinform previously reported, a new corps of Air Assault Forces was established within the Ukrainian Armed Forces in April.

Photo: screenshot from video

MENAFN20052025000193011044ID1109574384

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search