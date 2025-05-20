Ukraine Forms First-Ever Assault Motorcycle Company

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The first assault motorcycle company within the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been formed as part of the 425th Separate Assault Skala Regiment.

According to Ukrinform, the regiment's press service announced this on Facebook .

During training, the soldiers of the motorcycle company spent hundreds of hours behind the handlebars and practiced shooting while on the move.

“As a result, we now have a modern 'cavalry' whose main task is to rapidly break through to enemy positions, carry out assault actions, and swiftly change the direction of attack,” the regiment noted.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a new corps of Air Assault Forces was established within the Ukrainian Armed Forces in April.

Photo: screenshot from video