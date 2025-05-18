Op-Sindoor: Top Clerics Meet Rajnath Singh To Convey Muslim Community's Gratitude To Modi Govt, Armed Forces

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) A delegation comprising clerics of leading dargahs across the country, accompanied by BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, on Sunday met the Defence Minister, Minority Affairs Minister and the Law Minister at their residences here and expressed gratefulness on behalf of the entire Muslim community to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and Indian Armed Forces for the Operation Sindoor.

Top clerics of the delegation, which met Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal included Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty, successor to the Spiritual Head of Ajmer Dargah and Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjada Nashin Council, among others.

Babli Parveen, Secretary of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (Women Wing) was also a member of the delegation.

According to a statement, the delegation, comprising heads of prominent dargahs from across India, unanimously said:“By this unprecedented military action a new normal of Operation Sindoor has been established. 'Ab Ghar me Ghuskar maarenge' (will enter the house and attack) is the new normal. Nuclear blackmail can no longer be used to conduct terror attacks. Now, we pursue and eliminate terrorists who dare to attack innocent Indians, even if it means striking camps and bases deep inside Pakistan.

"By destroying 9 terror camps and also hitting 11 bases of Pakistan army, our brave forces have made every Indian's head rise with pride. Pakistan must no longer support terror or else no distinction will be made between terrorists and their supporters. Respect for Sindoor is a part of India's sacred cultural values. Pahalgam attack is a blot on humanity and Pakistan is involved. All Islamic nations must boycott Pakistan for allowing such acts and besmirching the name of Islam. Anyone who supports this is an enemy of Islam and humanity."

Shehzad Poonawalla, speaking to the media, said: "Led by Chishty Saheb, this delegation from different dargahs of the entire country, from north to south and east to west, visited the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and then Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Our military, under the leadership of a government with strong political and educational power, gave a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism."

Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty said: "We have invited delegations from across the country. I want to thank the government and the country's armed forces. I had a detailed discussion with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This is a new India, it does not respond with words, it responds with its actions, it responds with its decisions."