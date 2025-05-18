Op-Sindoor: Top Clerics Meet Rajnath Singh To Convey Muslim Community's Gratitude To Modi Govt, Armed Forces
Top clerics of the delegation, which met Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal included Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty, successor to the Spiritual Head of Ajmer Dargah and Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjada Nashin Council, among others.
Babli Parveen, Secretary of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (Women Wing) was also a member of the delegation.
According to a statement, the delegation, comprising heads of prominent dargahs from across India, unanimously said:“By this unprecedented military action a new normal of Operation Sindoor has been established. 'Ab Ghar me Ghuskar maarenge' (will enter the house and attack) is the new normal. Nuclear blackmail can no longer be used to conduct terror attacks. Now, we pursue and eliminate terrorists who dare to attack innocent Indians, even if it means striking camps and bases deep inside Pakistan.
"By destroying 9 terror camps and also hitting 11 bases of Pakistan army, our brave forces have made every Indian's head rise with pride. Pakistan must no longer support terror or else no distinction will be made between terrorists and their supporters. Respect for Sindoor is a part of India's sacred cultural values. Pahalgam attack is a blot on humanity and Pakistan is involved. All Islamic nations must boycott Pakistan for allowing such acts and besmirching the name of Islam. Anyone who supports this is an enemy of Islam and humanity."
Shehzad Poonawalla, speaking to the media, said: "Led by Chishty Saheb, this delegation from different dargahs of the entire country, from north to south and east to west, visited the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and then Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Our military, under the leadership of a government with strong political and educational power, gave a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism."
Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty said: "We have invited delegations from across the country. I want to thank the government and the country's armed forces. I had a detailed discussion with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This is a new India, it does not respond with words, it responds with its actions, it responds with its decisions."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment