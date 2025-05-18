403
Germany Witnesses Decline in Tax Revenues
(MENAFN) Germany is anticipating a substantial reduction in tax income over the coming four years, as revealed by new data from the nation’s Council of Economic Experts.
The downgraded projection highlights the economy’s weak momentum and the effect of a large-scale tax relief initiative incorporated into the federal government’s financial plan.
Specifically, the federal administration is forecast to gather EURO33.3 billion (USD37.3 billion) less in tax proceeds across the five-year period leading up to 2029, according to figures released on Thursday.
For the current year, tax receipts are expected to miss earlier predictions by EURO600 million, with an even more notable deficit of EURO10.2 billion predicted for 2026. However, a modest rebound in tax earnings is anticipated starting in 2027.
On average, tax collections are expected to fall below the October 2024 projections by roughly EURO16 billion annually, the Finance Ministry disclosed.
Furthermore, the federal government alone is likely to confront an approximate yearly deficit of EURO7 billion.
“The economy remains in turbulent waters,” said Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil in reaction to the revised figures, emphasizing that enhancing income through stronger economic expansion “is the only way to gain new financial leeway.”
