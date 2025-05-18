Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Confirms Loss of Another F-16

2025-05-18 07:12:34
(MENAFN) The Ukrainian armed forces have acknowledged the loss of another F-16 fighter aircraft, developed in the United States, during an effort to counter a Russian offensive.

This represents the third such event since Kyiv began receiving these high-performance jets from Western allies.

As reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, contact with the aircraft ceased at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Friday while the jet was on a defensive mission.

Authorities did not disclose the precise site where the crash occurred.

Officials stated that the unidentified pilot had “destroyed three aerial targets and was engaging a fourth using the aircraft’s cannon when an onboard emergency occurred.”

The pilot directed the plane away from civilian zones before ejecting. He was later retrieved by a search-and-rescue unit and is in stable condition.

An official board has been formed to examine the details surrounding the incident, according to the air force.

So far, the Russian Ministry of Defense has made no statement regarding the event.

The provision of F-16 jets from NATO countries in Europe to Ukraine received authorization from former U.S. President Joe Biden in August 2023.

However, the aircraft did not reach Ukrainian territory until roughly twelve months later.

Kyiv has been pledged over 80 of these planes, though many are scheduled for future delivery. The current number of functioning F-16s in Ukraine remains uncertain.

