Digital Innovation In Banking Sector Driving AI, Cloud Computing Growth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Banks in Qatar are embracing digital transformation as digitalisation and innovative technologies are creating unprecedented disruption in the banking sector.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Carlos Teixeira, Global Head, Business Strategy, Lending at Finastra discussed how digital innovation in the banking industry is driving growth and opportunities in AI, cloud computing and emerging technologies.

Commenting about the banking and finance outlook of Qatar and the region's economic growth and priorities for future, Teixeira noted that Qatar's financial sector is entering a new phase of strategic maturity. What's notable is not just the growth, but the deliberate alignment with national priorities. The Qatar Central Bank's recent regulatory framework for digital banks is a clear signal: the future of finance here will be digital, inclusive, and innovation led.

Banks are investing in cloud, AI, and ecosystems-not as pilots, but as core components of their long-term operating models. This is being done with resilience in mind, ensuring institutions remain robust amid global uncertainty while also flexible enough to meet evolving customer and market demands.

The role of financial services in supporting SMEs, trade, and infrastructure development continues to expand, and with regional economic integration growing, Qatar is well-positioned to act as a key node in the broader GCC financial network. The direction is clear. This is about building a next-generation financial ecosystem that serves both economic ambition and social progress, he added.

Teixeira further said, Agentic AI goes further by enabling autonomous decision-making and ongoing learning, as well as the ability to integrate with automated systems. By replacing manual processes with faster and more accurate automation, it facilitates smarter decision-making, real-time insights, and more personalized services.

Cloud computing, meanwhile, provides the agility and scalability needed to evolve with regulatory and customer demands, as well as to accommodate growth in transactions as institutions grow. Cloud solutions play a crucial role in the shift towards digitisation, particularly in heavily paper-based industries like trade finance, due to the ability to store and process large volumes of digital data.

He added, cloud enables easier adoption of emerging technologies, enabling institutions to tap into wider ecosystems and quickly integrate value-added services via APIs. These advancements are setting the stage for a more resilient, inclusive, and customer-centric financial ecosystem in the region.

At Finastra,“we are proud to be supporting financial institutions in Qatar on their digital transformation journey, aligned with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. We provide modern, cloud-enabled, and AI-powered solutions that streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and strengthen resilience.

“We are also working with banks to advance financial inclusion. For example, our Simplified Servicing solution provides banks with a streamlined, automated way to better serve SMEs and bilateral loans.

We are also enabling more sustainable practices by offering sustainability-focused loan capabilities and metrics tracking for banks, helping them to empower corporate to make responsible financing decisions,” Teixeira said

He added,“Ultimately, our goal is to help banks in Qatar remain globally competitive by harnessing innovation that is meaningful, scalable, and aligned with customer and societal needs. Through close collaboration with our partners, we are helping build a more resilient and future-ready financial ecosystem.”