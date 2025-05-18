10 Held With 775Kg Of Opium In Kunduz

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): Ten suspects have been arrested on charges of drug trafficking and more than 770 kilograms of opium seized from them in northern Kunduz province, an official said on Sunday.

Police spokesman Juma Din Khaksar told Pajhwok Afghan News 10 suspects had been detained in connection with drug smuggling during an operation in Khanabad district.

The men were held while trying to smuggle 775 kilograms of opium, five bottles of alcohol and 88 K tablets in two vehicles from Kunduz to other provinces.

The detainees' case will be referred to judicial organs on the completion of preliminary investigations.

