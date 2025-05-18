403
Putin`s suggestion for ties with Western Europe eventually resumes
(MENAFN) When Russian President Vladimir Putin recently suggested that constructive relations with Western Europe would eventually resume, it was more a reflection on historical trends than a concrete policy stance. Currently, the European Union shows no willingness to reconcile—but if and when that changes, Russia may need to consider a tough question: what does it really stand to gain from the EU?
At the moment, the answer seems to be very little. EU leaders still appear to view Russia through a lens shaped by the 1990s, imagining it as weak, isolated, and eager for Western validation. But that era has passed. Modern Russia neither seeks Western Europe's approval nor fears its disapproval. Despite this, European officials continue to issue statements and ultimatums as if they still wield global authority.
A recent example of this disconnect was evident in Kiev, where leaders from Britain, Germany, France, and Poland gathered to make what was largely a symbolic demand directed at Moscow. The message was less important than the theatrical posture. It raised the question: who exactly are they speaking to? Because it certainly isn't Russia—and increasingly, not the rest of the world either.
Western Europe no longer poses a substantial threat to Russia. Its military and economic influence is limited. The real risk comes from its vulnerability—its provocations could unintentionally escalate into broader crises. Much of Europe’s former leverage has eroded, and any cooperation that might once have been difficult for Russia to abandon has already faded.
One major misconception among EU elites is the belief that Russia still looks to Western Europe as a model for development. But Russia today sees little appeal in European institutions, governance, or economic frameworks. In fact, in areas like digital governance and public administration, Russia has made notable progress and, in some cases, pulled ahead. Past European efforts to reshape Russia through consulting and institutional partnerships are now obsolete.
The EU’s stagnation isn’t just political—it’s technological. Regulatory constraints and legislative hesitance have hindered innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence and digital development. Opportunities for meaningful collaboration have dwindled, as other global partners have stepped in where Europe once had influence.
