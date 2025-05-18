Deputy PM Meets Turkish Defence Minister

Ankara: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Sheikh Saaud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met with Turkish Minister of Defence H E Yasar Guler during his visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara. The meeting dealt with a number of topics of joint interest and the means to enhance them. The meeting was attended by a number of ranking officers on both sides.

