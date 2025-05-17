403
Media reports India seeking ‘terrorist’ label for perpetrators of Kashmir assault
(MENAFN) India is pushing for the United Nations to officially designate The Resistance Front (TRF) as a terrorist organization, following its suspected involvement in a deadly April attack in Kashmir, according to local media reports. The incident has reignited tensions between India and Pakistan.
A delegation from India is currently in New York to meet with the Monitoring Team of the UN’s 1267 Sanctions Committee and other member states in an effort to gather support for the move, the Indian Express reported. The group also plans to hold discussions with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED).
Indian officials are citing a UN Security Council statement from April 25, which stresses the need to hold accountable those responsible for terrorist acts — including their sponsors and organizers. They argue that India's response should be seen in this context.
Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan last week after India launched a military response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, located in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. TRF, believed to be linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), initially claimed responsibility, but later distanced itself from the assault.
Indian authorities say their investigation has uncovered communications linking TRF to Pakistan. They also point to the group's public claim of the attack and its reposting by social media accounts affiliated with LeT as evidence of involvement.
Indian security forces announced on Tuesday that they had neutralized three TRF operatives in Jammu and Kashmir, including a local commander.
