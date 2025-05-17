403
Trump claims former FBI chief requested his ‘assassination’
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has accused former FBI Director James Comey of posting a social media message that implied a call for his "assassination." Comey shared an image of seashells arranged to form the numbers "86 47" in a now-deleted Instagram post on Thursday. The caption read, "cool shell formation on my beach walk," but White House officials and Republicans quickly interpreted the numbers as a coded threat, with "86" seen as slang for "get rid of" or "kill."
Comey later deleted the post and clarified in a follow-up message that he did not realize the numbers could be associated with violence. He said he opposed violence and took the image down, insisting he had not meant to send a harmful message.
However, Trump dismissed Comey’s explanation. In a Fox News interview, he claimed that Comey knew exactly what the post meant, asserting, "A child knows what that meant." He emphasized that it was clearly an assassination reference, and questioned Comey’s competence if he didn’t understand the implication.
Donald Trump Jr. also interpreted the post as a direct call to murder his father. Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, suggested that Comey could face legal repercussions for the post, stating that issuing threats against the president should be met with accountability.
Trump and Comey have had a long-standing feud, especially after Trump fired Comey as FBI director in 2017, accusing him of spreading falsehoods and being corrupt. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump survived an assassination attempt when a gunman shot at him during a rally, grazing his ear and killing a spectator. At least one other assassination plot against Trump was foiled in the lead-up to the election.
