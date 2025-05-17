Swiss Minister: Situation At German Border Hasn't Changed
-
Deutsch
de
Bislang keine Veränderung an der deutsch-schweizerischen Grenze
Original
Read more: Bislang keine Veränderung an der deutsch-schweizerischen Grenz
Jans told Swiss public radio, SRF, that no asylum seekers for whom Germany would be responsible have been sent back to Switzerland as a result of new rules imposed by Berlin.
The Swiss Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) has also not reported any changes at the border, according to a Tamedia report confirmed by the Keystone-SDA news agency.
Last week, the new German government ordered an intensification of controls at the borders with all neighboring countries. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said it would become possible to turn back asylum seekers – with the exception of pregnant women, children or members of vulnerable groups – before they enter Germany.More More Switzerland says pushbacks at border by Germany are unlawful
This content was published on May 8, 2025 Switzerland considers Germany's planned systematic pushbacks at the border to be contrary to existing law, the department of justice has said.Read more: Switzerland says pushbacks at border by Germany are unlawfu
