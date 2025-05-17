Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Minister: Situation At German Border Hasn't Changed

2025-05-17 02:06:58
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Tighter rules at Germany's borders have so far not had an impact on Switzerland, Justice Minister Beat Jans said on Saturday. This content was published on May 17, 2025 - 13:38 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  Deutsch de Bislang keine Veränderung an der deutsch-schweizerischen Grenze Original Read more: Bislang keine Veränderung an der deutsch-schweizerischen Grenz

Jans told Swiss public radio, SRF, that no asylum seekers for whom Germany would be responsible have been sent back to Switzerland as a result of new rules imposed by Berlin.

The Swiss Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) has also not reported any changes at the border, according to a Tamedia report confirmed by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Last week, the new German government ordered an intensification of controls at the borders with all neighboring countries. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said it would become possible to turn back asylum seekers – with the exception of pregnant women, children or members of vulnerable groups – before they enter Germany.

