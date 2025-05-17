403
Italy's Tajani Tells Israel To Halt Gaza Offensive
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Saturday urged Israel to stop its military offensive in Gaza, saying that Palestinian civilians must no longer pay the price of war.
"We have to tell the Israeli government 'that's enough'," Tajani said in a statement.
"We no longer want to see the Palestinian population suffer. Stop the attacks, let's secure a ceasefire, free the hostages, but leave in peace a people who are victims of Hamas," he added.
His remarks followed an announcement by Israel's military that it was mobilizing to expand operations in the Gaza Strip as Palestinian health authorities said at least 146 people had been killed in the past 24 hours in continuing Israeli airstrikes.
Tajani's comments reflect growing international disquiet over Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza, which began after Hamas militants launched a deadly cross-border assault on Israel on Oct. 7 and took about 250 people hostage.
Israel's military campaign has devastated the tiny, crowded enclave, pushing nearly all its 2 million inhabitants from their homes and killing more than 53,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities.
Tajani is due to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Rome later on Saturday.
The Italian government has been one of Israel's most vocal supporters within Europe, but unease is building over the devastation being wrought on Gaza.
