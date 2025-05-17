Anush Agarwalla Delivers Strong Performance In First International Show With Etro
The score placed him among elite global competitors and demonstrated the promising potential of this new partnership. He also qualified for the grand Prix Special, where only the top 15 riders qualify.
The performance comes just a week after Anush achieved his personal best at the Holtkamper Dressurtage Grand Prix, underscoring a consistent upward trajectory. His recent results not only reflect his own rising stature in international dressage but also signal the growing emergence of India as a serious contender in the sport.
The CDI 3 in Lier drew top dressage athletes from around the world, making Anush's debut with Etro all the more significant. His poise, technique, and early synergy with Etro showcased the pair's readiness for future high-stakes competitions.
Speaking on the performance, Anush Agarwalla said:“This was a very important milestone for me and Etro. We've been working hard over the past few months to build our bond, and this was our first opportunity to bring that partnership to an international platform. Scoring 67.196% in our debut together, and doing so at a CDI 3 event with such strong global talent, is extremely encouraging.”
He further added:“This performance is just the beginning - it's a stepping stone towards our goals for the upcoming European circuit, World Championships, and ultimately, the road to Los Angeles 2028. We're only getting started.”
With Anush leading the charge, India's presence in the global dressage arena is rapidly strengthening. His journey not only paves the way for future Indian equestrians but also inspires a new generation to dream big in a sport long dominated by the West.
