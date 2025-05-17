403
Iraqi Leaders Call for Unified Arab Stance on Palestine
(MENAFN) Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani have strongly reiterated Iraq's commitment to the Palestinian cause, calling for a unified Arab response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
During his discussion with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, President Rashid underscored Iraq's complete backing of the Palestinian people's rightful claims, most notably their aspiration for an independent nation. He further stated, "The ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip requires a unified and strong Arab position that expresses the will of solidarity and effective support for the Palestinian people," highlighting the upcoming 34th Arab League Summit as a crucial platform for Arab solidarity.
President Abbas acknowledged Iraq's stance, praising its support and its role in hosting the summit, which he sees as a vital opportunity to amplify the Palestinian voice on the international stage.
Prime Minister al-Sudani concurred, his office confirming that he and President Abbas shared a unified perspective on regional issues, particularly the Palestinian cause and the imperative to halt the "Israeli aggression" in Gaza.
The Arab League Summit, set to commence on Saturday in Baghdad, will prominently feature the Palestinian issue, marking a significant moment for Iraq, hosting its second summit since the 2003 U.S. invasion.
