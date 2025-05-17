Best Website Builder For Small Business (2025): Squarespace Recognized As Best Website Builder By Better Business Advice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Better Business Advice has named Squarespace the Best Website Builder for Small Business in 2025

NEW YORK CITY, May 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Business Advice has named Squarespace the Best Website Builder for Small Business in 2025 , citing the platform's ease of use, design intelligence, and AI-powered tools that enable small business owners to build professional websites without technical expertise.

Best Website Builder for Small Business

Squarespace - a website building platform known for combining modern, customizable design templates with built-in tools for e-commerce, marketing, and analytics

In recognizing Squarespace, Better Business Advice highlights a growing need in the small business sector: the ability to launch and maintain a strong digital presence on a limited budget and without the support of a dedicated development team. For many small businesses and solopreneurs, website builders are more than a convenience - they are a necessity.

“Website creation has traditionally been costly, requiring either significant technical knowledge or the resources to hire outside help,” said a spokesperson for Better Business Advice.“Squarespace changes that equation. It allows entrepreneurs to build and manage branded websites that are fully functional, mobile-ready, and visually engaging - all with no coding required.”

The evaluation looked closely at how Squarespace supports small business needs across a range of industries. Whether offering services, selling products, managing memberships, or promoting content, small business owners can use Squarespace's templates and editing tools to build a site aligned with their brand.

One of the platform's most notable updates in 2024 is Blueprint AI , a proprietary tool that uses artificial intelligence to assist users in generating customized websites based on business type, content goals, and visual preferences. By answering a few guided questions, users receive real-time design suggestions, pre-filled content, and recommended homepage sections and pages optimized for both user experience and brand cohesion. Once finalized, the design is rendered into a fully functional website that is mobile responsive and ready for launch.

Blueprint AI represents a broader trend in the industry: the integration of artificial intelligence to streamline website development. Rather than replacing creativity, these tools support it - offering guidance while preserving user control. Squarespace's Fluid Engine , the drag-and-drop design editor, enables further customization, allowing users to refine layouts, adjust styling, and modify site structure with ease.

Beyond design, the platform includes features aimed at long-term growth. Squarespace offers e-commerce integration, content scheduling, marketing tools, and analytics to help users monitor traffic and engagement. For small business owners looking to increase visibility, Squarespace's built-in SEO tools help improve search performance without requiring deep technical knowledge.

Better Business Advice also considered affordability in its assessment. With pricing plans starting at $16 per month, Squarespace offers tiered solutions that scale with business needs. Blueprint AI is available to use at no additional cost, though publishing a site requires a paid account. New users exploring Blueprint AI can also use the promo code NICE10 at signup for 10% savings on their first Squarespace plan.

The recognition from Better Business Advice reflects wider industry changes. As more consumers engage with businesses online, having a well-designed website is no longer optional. For time- and resource-constrained entrepreneurs, platforms like Squarespace are filling a critical gap-offering comprehensive, easy-to-use solutions that help level the playing field.

To read the full review, visit the Better Business Advice website.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice is a business advice website dedicated to helping businesses succeed. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only.

