Kuwait Crown Prince: Proud Of The Kuwaiti Women Eminent Role

2025-05-16 09:02:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, marking Kuwaiti Woman Day, on Friday said he was proud of the eminent role played by the Kuwaiti WOMEN in the "ambitious march of our dear homeland."
His Highness the Crown Prince affirmed significance of the women role in boosting the Kuwaiti society developments, alluding to accomplishments made by the Kuwaiti women in various domains.
His Highness the Crown Prince expressed heartfelt congratulations to the gracious Kuwaiti women on the annual occasion wishing them all success for serving the dear homeland and elevating its status. (end)
