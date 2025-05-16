403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince: Proud Of The Kuwaiti Women Eminent Role
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, marking Kuwaiti Woman Day, on Friday said he was proud of the eminent role played by the Kuwaiti WOMEN in the "ambitious march of our dear homeland."
His Highness the Crown Prince affirmed significance of the women role in boosting the Kuwaiti society developments, alluding to accomplishments made by the Kuwaiti women in various domains.
His Highness the Crown Prince expressed heartfelt congratulations to the gracious Kuwaiti women on the annual occasion wishing them all success for serving the dear homeland and elevating its status. (end)
tm
His Highness the Crown Prince affirmed significance of the women role in boosting the Kuwaiti society developments, alluding to accomplishments made by the Kuwaiti women in various domains.
His Highness the Crown Prince expressed heartfelt congratulations to the gracious Kuwaiti women on the annual occasion wishing them all success for serving the dear homeland and elevating its status. (end)
tm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment