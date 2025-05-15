Arias Resource Capital Fund II L.P. And Arias Resource Capital Fund II (Mexico) L.P. Sale Of Common Shares Of Sierra Metals Inc.
TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 14, 2025 Arias Resource Capital Fund II L.P. (“ ARCF II ”) and Arias Resource Capital Fund II (Mexico) L.P. (“ ARCF II Mexico ”, and together with ARCF II, the“ ARC Funds ”) sold a total of 19,538,423 Common Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (“ Sierra ”) at a price of USD$0.81 per share for an aggregate consideration of USD$15,826,122.63.
The ARC Funds ceased to exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly, more than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Sierra.
This news release has been disseminated in accordance with the early warning requirements of Canadian provincial securities laws.
For further information or a copy of the related early warning repot, please contact: J. Alberto Arias, Director, phone: 305-913-5400
The dissemination of this release in the United States or to any United States news service may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment