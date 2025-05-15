Anantnag Court Sentences 5 Drug Peddlers To 10-Yr RI

The special judge, designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, convicted Mohammad Rafiq Bhat, Anayatullah Bhat, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Mubeena Banoo, and Sajad Ahmad Ganie for attempting to sell charas to local youth in 2022.

According to police, the accused were caught red-handed by law enforcement officials at Kokernag police station with 5 kg of charas in their possession. The prosecution presented 17 witnesses during the trial to support the charges.

After thoroughly examining the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the court found the accused guilty under various sections of the NDPS Act and handed down the sentence.

Police officials welcomed the verdict, stating it sends a strong message against drug trafficking and efforts to protect youth from narcotics in the region.

