Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Anantnag Court Sentences 5 Drug Peddlers To 10-Yr RI

Anantnag Court Sentences 5 Drug Peddlers To 10-Yr RI


2025-05-15 07:04:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A special court in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district sentenced five individuals to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each for their involvement in illegal drug trafficking.

The special judge, designated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, convicted Mohammad Rafiq Bhat, Anayatullah Bhat, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Mubeena Banoo, and Sajad Ahmad Ganie for attempting to sell charas to local youth in 2022.

According to police, the accused were caught red-handed by law enforcement officials at Kokernag police station with 5 kg of charas in their possession. The prosecution presented 17 witnesses during the trial to support the charges.

After thoroughly examining the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the court found the accused guilty under various sections of the NDPS Act and handed down the sentence.

Police officials welcomed the verdict, stating it sends a strong message against drug trafficking and efforts to protect youth from narcotics in the region.

Read Also Farooq Abdullah Flags Drugs Menace In J&K, Seeks Harshest Punishment For Peddlers Drugs Serious Threat To Well-being Of Humanity: HC

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN15052025000215011059ID1109556074

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search